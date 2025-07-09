As South Sudan approaches 14 years of independence, I reiterate the United Nations’ ongoing support to the country and its people.

This year’s Independence Day offers South Sudan’s leaders a renewed opportunity to prioritize the rights, dignity and safety of every citizen by returning to consensus-based decision-making, amid significant challenges.

At this critical juncture, finding common and constructive solutions to issues that affect all South Sudanese is essential for a peaceful democratic transition. We, therefore, urge everyone – political and security actors, youth, women, traditional leaders, the disabled, civil society and communities alike – to unite in the spirit of compromise and redouble efforts towards stability and security.

Now, more than ever, collective action is needed to reduce tensions, resolve political differences and make tangible progress in implementing peace.

We, as the UN, remain South Sudan’s steadfast partner as it strives to deliver lasting peace and prosperity for its people.

Happy Independence Day!