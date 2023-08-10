The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia is deeply concerned about the reported deteriorating security situation in the north-west region of Ethiopia, particularly in Amhara.

The Commission has taken note of the 4 August 2023 announcement by the Council of Ministers of a state of emergency by Proclamation No. 6/2023, which under the Constitution requires approval by the House of Peoples' Representatives.

Previous states of emergency have been accompanied by violations of human rights, and the Commission therefore urges the Government to strictly adhere to the principles of necessity, proportionality, and non-discrimination in accordance with its international legal obligations under Article 4 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Commission calls on all sides to respect human rights and take steps to de-escalate the situation and prioritize processes for the peaceful resolution of differences.