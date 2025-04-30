At the invitation of Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of the Republic of Angola, H.E. Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco, will pay a State Visit to India from May 1-4, 2025. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, senior officials, business houses, media etc.

1. This will be President Laurenco’s first ever bilateral State Visit to India. A visit of the President of Angola to India is taking place after 38 years. The visit comes at a time when India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

2. President Laurenco will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 3, 2025. He will hold discussions with Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji, who will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary. Besides, President Laurenco will have delegation level talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour. A number of MoUs/ Agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, which shall give a fillip to bilateral relations.

3. On May 4, 2025, President Laurenco will participate in a business event in New Delhi, aimed at promoting investment and commercial linkages between the two countries.

4. India and Angola enjoy warm and friendly relations built over the years. Our bilateral relations are underpinned by a vibrant energy partnership. Bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing and reached US$ 4.192 billion during 2023-2024. Our Development Partnership, Capacity-Building Cooperation and Defence relationship have also been expanding. Both countries support each other’s candidature at various multilateral fora including in the UN.