Mr. YAMADA Kenji, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, is scheduled to visit the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Mauritius from May 1 to 6.
In Mozambique and Mauritius, State Minister Yamada is scheduled to participate in investment seminars in those countries and exchange views with key government officials, among others, as the head of the Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa.
This will be the thirteenth mission of its kind, and approximately 50 people are scheduled to participate in the mission from Japan’s business community, relevant government agencies and organizations. Looking ahead to TICAD 9 in 2025, it is hoped that the visit of this mission will further expand trade and investment between Japan and Africa and promote economic growth for both sides.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.