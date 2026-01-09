From January 10 to 18, Dr. KUNIMITSU Ayano, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will visit the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Ghana.
- In both Ethiopia and Ghana, State Minister KUNIMITSU is scheduled to participate in business forums and exchange views with key government officials, among others, as the head of the Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa.
- This will be the fifteenth mission of its kind, with approximately 70 participants from Japan’s business community, relevant government agencies, and organizations. As part of the follow-up to TICAD 9, which was held in August last year, it is hoped that this mission's visit will further expand trade and investment between Japan and both countries.
(Reference1) Schedule of State Minister KUNIMITSU
|January 10
|Departure from Narita
|11
|Arrival in Addis Ababa
|Mission-related events, meetings with dignitaries, etc.
|14
|Departure from Addis Ababa
|Arrival in Accra
|Mission-related events, meetings with dignitaries, etc.
|17
|Departure from Accra
|18
|Arrival in Narita
(Reference2) The Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa
Dispatching a Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa started as one of the initiatives set forth at the Fourth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IV) with a view to promoting trade and investment in Africa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.