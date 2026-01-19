The 2026 RegTech Africa Conference&Exhibition (https://RegTechAfrica.com) is set to host the prestigious Startup World Cup Regional Competition in Abuja, marking a major milestone for Africa’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. Applications are now officially open for startups to register and participate in this globally renowned competition.

Organised in partnership with Pegasus Tech Ventures, the Startup World Cup is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious startup pitch competitions, bringing together the most promising innovators from across continents. The Abuja regional competition will identify a top startup, which will advance to the global finals for a chance to compete for $1 million in investment and gain unparalleled international exposure.

A Global Platform for African Innovation

The Startup World Cup Regional Competition at RegTech Africa Conference will provide startups operating across all stages and sectors—including fintech, regtech, payments, AI, cybersecurity, digital identity, e-commerce, healthtech, agritech, and climate tech—with a powerful platform to showcase their solutions before a distinguished audience of investors, regulators, corporate leaders, and global ecosystem partners.

Finalists will be invited to pitch live before a high-level jury comprising venture capitalists, industry leaders, and ecosystem experts, with the winning startup advancing to the global finals for the chance to win the $1 million grand prize.

Why Abuja, Why RegTech Africa Conference

As Africa’s leading platform for regulatory innovation and digital transformation, the RegTech Africa Conference&Exhibition convenes senior policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, technology companies, startups, and development partners from across Africa and beyond. Hosting the Startup World Cup within this setting creates a unique convergence of innovation, policy, capital, and market access, enabling startups to engage decision-makers who shape real-world adoption and scale.

Speaking on the announcement, Cyril Okoroigwe, CEO at RegTech Africa, said:

“Hosting the Startup World Cup Regional Competition in Abuja underscores our commitment to positioning Africa as a global innovation powerhouse. This is more than a pitch competition—it is a gateway for African startups to access global capital, partnerships, and visibility.”

Who Should Apply

The competition is open to:

Startups of all stages and industries

Founders building scalable, technology-driven solutions

African startups and international startups with a strong Africa focus

Evaluation Criteria

Judges will be assessing startups based on several factors, including how innovative and impactful the idea is, the strength of the team, and the overall presentation of the pitch. The competition seeks startups that solve real problems, meet market needs, and demonstrate the potential for significant growth.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to take your startup to the next level and represent Africa on the global stage!

How to Apply

Applications for the Startup World Cup – Abuja Regional Competition are now open. Interested startups are encouraged to apply early via: [https://apo-opa.co/45UODB5]

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact:

info@regtechafrica.com.

About Startup World Cup:

Startup World Cup is a global startup competition organised by Pegasus Tech Ventures, featuring regional events across more than 70 countries and culminating in a grand finale where regional winners compete for a $1 million investment prize.

About RegTech Africa:

RegTech Africa is a leading platform dedicated to advancing regulatory technology across the African continent.