ESI Africa, in collaboration with the STS Association, is excited to announce that the recent webinar, “STS – The Evolution into Smart Metering,” is now available on-demand. This insightful session provides utilities, municipalities, and energy professionals with a comprehensive guide to leveraging the Standard Transfer Specification (STS) for efficient and interoperable prepayment metering.

The webinar explores the globally accepted STS ecosystem, a South African-developed technology powering over 70 million smart meters worldwide. Key discussions include the benefits of the Key Management Centre, implementation strategies, and the interoperability of STS-compliant systems, enabling municipalities to work seamlessly with multiple vendors while ensuring secure transactions.

Riccardo Pucci, Marketing Manager at the STS Association, emphasized the consumer and utility benefits of prepaid smart meters:

“STS enables energy conservation by empowering consumers to monitor usage in real-time, enhances revenue flexibility by reducing billing disputes, and boosts operational efficiency by eliminating manual meter readings.”

Franco Pucci, Technical Consultant, highlighted STS’s 25-year track record and its adaptability to modern technology, with access to 1,350 metering products for scalable solutions. The STS Association also offers extensive training resources, including user guides, manuals, and customizable in-person or online sessions, available through their website.

The on-demand webinar includes expert commentary on audience poll results, addressing key challenges in prepayment systems, making it a valuable resource for utilities seeking practical solutions.

Watch now at: https://apo-opa.co/3HTOVPT



For more information, contact:

ESI Africa at info@esi-africa.com

www.STS.org.za for training and resources

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is the leading platform for African energy and sector coupling news, insights and webinars, connecting industry stakeholders with innovative solutions.

About STS Association:

The STS Association promotes the adoption of the Standard Transfer Specification, ensuring interoperable, secure, and scalable prepayment metering solutions globally.