St Christopher (www.UniversiteStChristopher.net) has offered medical training to aspiring Senegalese and West African doctors for over 20 years but new investment and a new leadership team are already delivering improved teaching and facilities for trainee doctors. This development plan confirms that Senegal is a sub-regional hub in the healthcare sector.

Students will see the results of the new investments as soon as term starts on 11 September but there will be continuous improvements made across the School for years to come.

The new board is made up of experts with high-level management experience in the healthcare and higher education sectors – international calibre leaders who will support the international experience of the School.

The new Chief Executive Officer of St Christopher is BEN NACEUR Mohamed Ali who brings more than 23 years of experience in healthcare management, having held key leadership positions including CEO of the preeminent Tunisian hospital group, and senior management roles at other clinical providers.

The other Board Members appointed are:

Najat Vallaud-Belkacem: served as France's Minister of National Education, Higher Education, and Research from 2014 to 2017, the first woman to hold this position. She is known for championing major educational reforms, gender equality initiatives, and digital learning programs.

Abdou Fall: held multiple ministerial positions in the Senegalese government, including Minister of Health and Minister of Youth, Sports, and Leisure. He has spearheaded significant public health initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and quality across Senegal.

Pierre Sané: served as Secretary General of Amnesty International from 1992 to 2001, leading global human rights advocacy efforts. He later joined UNESCO as Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences, where he drove initiatives on social justice, poverty eradication, and ethical standards in scientific research.

Antonio Maceda: over 20 years of experience in international education management. He has served as Vice President of Business Development and COO of Laureate Spain, and later as Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa and CEO of Laureate Morocco. Antonio led the establishment of Morocco's first private university and launched innovative educational partnerships across the region.

The ambitious program of improvement is designed to strengthen educational standards and practical training, new initiatives already enacted at St Christoper include:

5 new merit and excellence scholarships have been endowed for bright students who lack financial means

An entirely new modern 2000m2 building has been commissioned which houses a new simulation centre – the only one of its kind in Senegal

An additional programme of significant investment in existing classrooms and physical infrastructure, including expanded student study and social spaces.

The expansion into new fields of study in response to evolving healthcare needs, including nursing, gynaecology, physiotherapy, pharmacy assistance, and training for lab technicians.

The introduction of a programme that will see the School's education programmes secure international rankings – expanding opportunities for staff and graduates.

The launch of a new Research Cell that will develop a three year research agenda, allowing staff and student collaboration with leading regional and international organisations.

The launch of a new educator-led Quality Cell which will ensure enhanced accountability throughout St Christopher for the delivery, and maintenance of the highest educational standards.

Continued employment of the best teachers, who are renowned doctors dedicated to providing top-tier education and mentoring.

Customer-oriented team, committed to serving students with the highest level of care and support.

The adoption of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Performance Standards and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Guidelines, aligning with world-class standards in corporate governance and sustainability.

New online presence has been established including a new website, and Facebook, Instagram, and Linked in pages.

BEN NACEUR Mohamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer, of St Christopher School of Medicine, commented:

“I am delighted to be responsible for delivering these long-term changes for St Christopher’s students and staff, and will be looking to meet as many students and staff as possible to ensure that our plans are delivering for those that matter most.

“Our professors and teaching staff are the best of any university in the region, and are supported by a truly excellent administrative team. Our academics are the strength of St Christopher.

“Over the coming years we will be constantly working to improve the educational experience and outcomes for students and staff, training thousands of students who represent the best that Senegal and West Africa have to offer.

“In time, with wise investment and successful initiatives St Christopher will gain recognition as one of the foremost African centres of medical learning and research, providing education of the highest quality.”

About St Christopher

Founded in 2003, St Christopher is a leading private higher medical institution in Senegal that offers higher education degrees in; Medicine, Pharmacy and Dentistry. Training includes theoretical and practical teachings (within laboratories, clinics for hospital training, and research centres), to expose students to the patient-caregiver relationship.

St Christopher was purchased in 2024 by Admaius Capital Partners, with the vision of providing the funds and strategic guidance the School needs to enable its next phase of growth.

Thanks to the excellence of the educational faculty and reputation it holds, St Christopher has built a leadership position in medical higher education sector, attracting students from 21 distinct nationalities, with a diverse student body, boasting 70% of the 2,552 enrolled students for 2023 coming from twenty different countries, over 60% of which are female.

