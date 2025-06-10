In an era where trust, transparency, and technology have become critical currencies in the digital economy, the 2025 RegTech Africa Awards (https://RegTechAfrica.com) offered a powerful lens into the future of regulatory innovation on the African continent.

Held as part of the RegTech Africa Conference 2025, from May 22–23 in Lagos - Nigeria, the Awards Ceremony was the undeniable centerpiece — not just for its elegance, but for what it signified: a celebration of African-grown solutions, bold leadership, and digital systems that are reshaping the way financial institutions, regulators, and governments operate.

The Event brought together some of the most influential voices shaping the future of regulation and technology across Africa and beyond. Among the many highlights of this year's gathering were the prestigious RegTech Horizon-100 Awards and the RegTech Rockstar Awards, honoring excellence in regulatory innovation, compliance, and digital transformation.

Now recognized as Africa’s leading platform for regulatory technology discourse, the RegTech Africa Conference serves as a nexus for regulators, innovators, financial service providers, and development partners working to redefine the regulatory landscape through technology.

Why the Awards Matter Now More Than Ever

Africa’s rapidly evolving financial and regulatory landscape demands new tools, new thinking, and new champions. The RegTech Africa Awards were created to spotlight those leading this change — organizations building real-world, scalable solutions that address Africa’s regulatory and digital inclusion challenges head-on.

Honoring Africa’s RegTech Vanguard: Horizon-100 Recognition

Returning for its second year, the RegTech Horizon-100 Awards shone a spotlight on a select group of forward-thinking companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in addressing Africa's most pressing regulatory and compliance challenges. These organizations have deployed cutting-edge RegTech solutions in areas ranging from anti-money laundering (AML) and digital identity to SupTech, compliance automation, and financial inclusion.

Among this year’s honorees were AML Factory, Seamfix Limited, Vixio, Regfyl, Zone Payment Network, SymphonyAI, and EMTECH, each demonstrating measurable impact through scalable technologies and visionary leadership. These companies join an elite group of innovators from last year’s inaugural list — including Global Voice Group, Sumsub, ComplyAdvantage, Fenergo, and Africa RegOS — now recognized as the continent’s most credible and solution-driven RegTech pioneers.

The unveiling of the 2025 Horizon-100 publication — a curated, data-driven directory of these top-tier RegTechs — marked a key milestone. Designed as a practical resource for regulators, financial institutions, investors, and development partners, the guide provides insight into tested solutions solving challenges around anti-money laundering (AML), customer due diligence, financial inclusion, regulatory reporting, and more.

The RegTech Rockstar Awards: Elevating Excellence Across Key Categories

In a bold expansion of the awards program, the RegTech Rockstar Awards debuted this year, recognizing standout organizations driving systemic change in critical domains. These category-specific honors reflect the complexity of Africa’s regulatory landscape and the multidimensional innovation shaping it.

2025 Rockstar Award Winners include:

RSwitch (Rwanda) – Regional Integration Champion

– Regional Integration Champion WAMI – Outstanding Regional Market Infrastructure

– Outstanding Regional Market Infrastructure NDIC – Excellence in Regulatory Standards&Compliance

– Excellence in Regulatory Standards&Compliance SANEF – Financial Literacy Champion

– Financial Literacy Champion CENTBEE – Innovative Super App of the Year

– Innovative Super App of the Year 9PSB – Digital Bank of the Year

– Digital Bank of the Year Moniepoint – Digital Excellence in Innovation&Service Delivery

– Digital Excellence in Innovation&Service Delivery BPC Technologies – Top Innovator in Banking&Payments Tech

– Top Innovator in Banking&Payments Tech Sumsub – Digital Identity Innovation Leadership

– Digital Identity Innovation Leadership ThisDay Media – Media Excellence in RegTech

– Media Excellence in RegTech PrimeTech Digital – Most Impactful EdTech Company

These organizations are recognized not only for their achievements, but also for pushing boundaries and creating enabling environments for safer, smarter, and more inclusive financial ecosystems.

An Awards Platform Built for the Continent’s Future

Speaking at the close of the awards ceremony, Cyril Okoroigwe, Chair of the organizing Committee, noted:

“The Horizon-100 and Rockstar Awards are not just about recognition — they’re about shaping a credible, trusted future for Africa’s digital economy. These organizations are not only leading with technology, but also with integrity, impact, and purpose.”

As Africa positions itself as a global leader in digital financial services, the role of regulatory technology will only grow in urgency and opportunity. The RegTech Africa Awards are now firmly established as a platform not just for celebration, but for mobilizing capital, partnerships, and policy support around the solutions that will define the next chapter of Africa’s digital transformation.

About RegTech Africa:

RegTech Africa is a leading pan-African platform advancing dialogue, innovation, and capacity building in regulatory technology. Through high-impact convenings, strategic partnerships, and industry research, RegTech Africa fosters an ecosystem where policy and innovation converge to build stronger, more agile regulatory frameworks.