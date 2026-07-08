The announcement marks the beginning of a collaboration that brings together one of Kenya's most influential personalities and a company at the forefront of transforming transportation through clean, sustainable mobility.

As Brand Ambassador, Khaligraph Jones will support Spiro's initiatives to promote electric mobility, engage rider communities, and drive public awareness on the environmental and economic benefits of electric motorcycles and battery-swapping technology.

Spiro Kenya (www.Spironet.com), Africa's leading electric mobility company, today officially unveiled award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, and cultural icon Khaligraph Jones as its Brand Ambassador in a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating awareness and adoption of electric mobility solutions across Kenya.

The announcement marks the beginning of a collaboration that brings together one of Kenya's most influential personalities and a company at the forefront of transforming transportation through clean, sustainable mobility.

Welcoming Khaligraph Jones to the Spiro family, Raymond Robert Kitunga, Deputy Country Head, Spiro Kenya, expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen the company's efforts to connect with riders, young people, and communities across the country while advancing the conversation around sustainable transport.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for Spiro Kenya as we officially welcome Khaligraph Jones to our family. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire a new generation to embrace cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable transportation solutions," said Raymond Robert Kitunga, Deputy Country Head, Spiro Kenya.

As Brand Ambassador, Khaligraph Jones will support Spiro's initiatives to promote electric mobility, engage rider communities, and drive public awareness on the environmental and economic benefits of electric motorcycles and battery-swapping technology.

Speaking during the unveiling, Khaligraph Jones said he was proud to partner with a brand that is helping shape the future of transportation in Africa.

"I'm excited to join the Spiro family and be part of a movement that is changing how people move every day. I look forward to working together to inspire more Kenyans to embrace the future of mobility," said Khaligraph Jones.

The partnership comes at a time when Kenya is increasingly embracing clean energy solutions and innovation-driven transportation systems. Spiro continues to provide riders with affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly mobility solutions while creating economic opportunities for thousands of riders across the country.

The collaboration with Khaligraph Jones is expected to amplify Spiro's brand visibility and support its mission of making electric mobility accessible to every rider while driving the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

About Spiro:

Spiro is Africa’s largest electric mobility company present in seven countries, operating the continent’s most extensive and fastest growing network of battery-swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles. With more than 100,000 electric motorcycles, over 2500 battery swapping stations and more than 30 million battery swaps to date, Spiro has achieved over one billion kilometres of low-carbon emissions travel, transforming mobility and economies through substituting expensive imported fossil fuel-based transportation with affordable, accessible and sustainable solutions. Through its expanding regional production network and operational assembling facilities in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda, Spiro is committed to delivering electric vehicles made in Africa by Africans for Africa and the world.

For more information, visit www.Spironet.com.