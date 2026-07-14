The partnership brings Kenya's largest electric mobility company and Kenya's most successful football club in a collaboration that seeks to leverage the reach and influence of football to engage communities, strengthen connections with supporters and increase awareness of electric mobility solutions across Kenya.

Throughout the season, Spiro Kenya and Gor Mahia will collaborate on a range of supporter engagement and public awareness initiatives delivered through matchday activations, and digital engagement campaigns.

Spiro Kenya (www.Spironet.com) has signed a one-year partnership agreement with Gor Mahia Football Club, becoming the club's Official Electric Mobility Partner for the 2026/27 season.

The partnership brings together Kenya's largest electric mobility company and Kenya's most successful football club in a collaboration that seeks to leverage the reach and influence of football to engage communities, strengthen connections with supporters and increase awareness of electric mobility solutions across Kenya.

The partnership was formed on the shared recognition that football remains one of the most effective platforms for reaching and engaging communities. By combining Gor Mahia's extensive supporter base and national reach with Spiro Kenya's commitment to advancing electric mobility, the two organisations aim to create meaningful opportunities for public engagement while promoting greater awareness of sustainable transportation and its contribution to Kenya's economic and environmental future.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Vishal Mittal, Country Head, Spiro Kenya, said the partnership reflects the company's commitment to engaging Kenyans through platforms that have a strong and lasting presence in communities across the country.

"Football has an unmatched ability to connect people, communities and ideas. Gor Mahia's reach and influence make the club an ideal partner as we continue expanding conversations around electric mobility in Kenya. As Gor Mahia's Official Electric Mobility Partner, we look forward to engaging supporters across the country, increasing awareness of electric mobility solutions and demonstrating how electric mobility can support everyday livelihoods and economic growth."

The partnership is expected to create value for both organisations. For Spiro Kenya, it provides an opportunity to engage one of the largest football audiences in East Africa while increasing awareness of electric mobility solutions. For Gor Mahia, the collaboration strengthens the club's commercial partnerships and supports its efforts to enhance supporter engagement, broaden its connection with communities and create new avenues for interaction with its supporters.

Throughout the season, Spiro Kenya and Gor Mahia will collaborate on a range of supporter engagement and public awareness initiatives delivered through matchday activations, and digital engagement campaigns. These activities will provide opportunities to engage supporters across the club's platforms while increasing awareness of electric mobility and sustainable transportation solutions. The partnership will also leverage Gor Mahia's matchday and digital platforms to foster deeper engagement with supporters and communities throughout the season.

Ambrose Rachier, Chairman - Gor Mahia Football Club, said the partnership represents an important step in the club's efforts to strengthen its commercial partnerships while creating new opportunities to engage supporters throughout the season.

"Football clubs today need strong partnerships to remain competitive and deliver value to their supporters. We are pleased to welcome Spiro Kenya as our Official Electric Mobility Partner and look forward to a relationship that supports the club's ambitions while bringing supporters closer to the team through a range of engagement initiatives during the season."

Eliud Owano, Patron of Gor Mahia Football Club, said the partnership reflects the growing role of football as a platform for community engagement and innovation.

"Gor Mahia has always been more than a football club. For generations, the club has connected communities, inspired young people and brought supporters together through a shared passion for football. We are pleased to welcome Spiro Kenya into the Gor Mahia family and look forward to a partnership that not only supports the club but also helps create greater awareness of electric mobility and its potential to positively impact communities across Kenya."

As Official Electric Mobility Partner, Spiro Kenya will work with the club across matchday, digital and supporter engagement platforms throughout the season, creating opportunities to increase awareness of electric mobility solutions while strengthening connections with supporters and communities.

Media Contacts:

Emmanuel Ngema

Communications Officer

Spiro Kenya

emmanuel.ngema@spironet.com

Gor Mahia FC

Communications

mediateam@gormahia.com

About Spiro Kenya:

Spiro Kenya is the largest electric mobility company, operating the country’s most extensive and fastest growing network of battery-swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles. With more than 28,000 electric motorcycles, over 450 battery swapping stations across over 37 counties and more than 6 million battery swaps to date, Spiro Kenya has achieved over 200 million kilometres of low-carbon emissions travel, transforming mobility and economies through substituting expensive imported fossil fuel-based transportation with affordable, accessible and sustainable solutions.

About Gor Mahia Football Club:

Founded in 1968, Gor Mahia Football Club is Kenya's most successful football club and one of East Africa's most iconic sporting institutions. Popularly known as K'Ogalo, the club has a rich history of achievement and commands one of the largest and most passionate supporter bases in the region.