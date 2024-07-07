The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded a two-day pre-electoral visit to Ghana.

The objective of this visit was to engage with authorities and other stakeholders on the electoral process to promote peaceful, transparent, credible, and inclusive general elections scheduled for 7 December 2024.

During his visit, Special Representative Simão was received in audience by the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He also met with Honorable Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Honorable Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey; Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa; Members of the Board of the National Peace Council (NPC); representatives of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), the National Media Commission (NMC), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The Special Representative applauded the constructive role played by Ghana in consolidating peace and security in the sub-region, while stressing the importance of reinforcing a collective approach to address security challenges and urging continued support to the Accra Initiative. He also commended his interlocutors for their commitment to preserving Ghana’s status as a beacon of democracy in the sub-region and the continent through the organization of peaceful, transparent, credible, and inclusive elections. He called on all stakeholders to continue promoting conducive environment which is vital to the holding of peaceful elections.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel reaffirmed the United Nations’ support to the people of Ghana for peaceful and credible elections.