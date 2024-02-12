President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation R151 of 2024 authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption of seven contracts and serious maladministration of salary adjustments in the affairs of Northern Cape Economic Development, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (NCEDA), and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State and NCEDA.

Proclamation R151 of 2024 authorises the SIU to probe the procurement and/or contracting for seven contracts. These are for the procurement of the following goods and services:

legal services

event organising and management services

consultancy services

security services

services relating to the Riemvasmaak Tourism Master Plan

catering services

an audio-visual system

Furthermore, the SIU will also investigate allegations of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the agency for salary adjustments that were not duly authorised.

The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by NCEDA or the State. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of NCEDA, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity.

The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 March 2012 and 9 February 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 1 March 2012 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.

In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.