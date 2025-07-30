The Speaker, Anita Among has urged Members of Parliament to commit to efficiency and productivity as the 11th Parliament enters its fifth and final session.

Addressing the plenary sitting on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, Speaker Among expressed concern over the low attendance.

“I want to welcome you to this afternoon's sitting. I get surprised when the seats are empty. We have not yet reached September. So when we reach September, what will happen?” she asked.

The Speaker revealed that the Parliamentary Business Committee had met earlier in the day and successfully outlined key priorities for the remainder of the term.

“We did prioritise the business of the session, and that's the Fifth Session. And remember, this is our last session for the 11th Parliament, and the meeting emphasised more on greater efficiency and effectiveness in committees,” she said.

Among underscored the importance of committee work in determining the productivity of the House and appealed for cooperation.

“And out of that efficiency, that is what is going to make this session productive or Parliament productive. I want to request you to support the Business Committee, support Parliament in running the business. I will request that we finish whatever we are supposed to finish in time or early enough for us to be able to allow you to go for elections,” she said.