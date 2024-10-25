On a sweltering sunny day, hundreds of students gathered under the welcome shade of dozens of tents in the main courtyard of the University of Juba in anticipation of a day dedicated to celebrating the cultural richness, diversity and potential of South Sudan.

As ambassadors for peace and future leaders, these young people and others like them across the country have a critical role to play in helping the country navigate its way from conflict to peace.

That’s why they were the focus of United Nations Day celebrations in the capital.

“This day is not just a commemoration of the founding of the United Nations, it is a reminder of the collective responsibility we bear towards one another as citizens of this planet,” said University of Juba student leader, John Mathok, opening the event with a powerful and inspirational speech.

“From the classroom to the community, we have the power to create ripples of change. It is our duty, as the leaders of tomorrow, to engage in meaningful dialogue, advocate for justice and foster a culture of understanding.”

He urged his young counterparts to help lead the transformation of challenges into opportunities and dreams into realities.

“The journey ahead is not just for us but for generations to come. Together, we must carry forward the torch of resilience and hope. We are the architects of our future. Let us build it together in the spirit of solidarity and partnership.”

The call to celebrate differences while embracing a national identity was echoed in the energetic and passionate performances of South Sudanese cultural groups. The diversity of the many nations supporting the country’s transition towards peace, development and democracy through the work of the United Nations was also showcased with a riveting performance by Rwandese peacekeepers.

South Sudan became the 193rd member of the United Nations after achieving its independence 14 years ago. However, millions of people continue to suffer from conflict, extreme food insecurity, and the impact of climate shocks, including extraordinary flooding.

To overcome these challenges, the UN family is providing a wide range of support, including protecting civilians, promoting human rights, providing life-saving humanitarian aid, and driving efforts to secure sustainable peace.

In his remarks, the Force Commander of the UN peacekeeping mission, Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian, expressed the organization’s full and enduring commitment to the people of South Sudan.

“Our commitment to helping South Sudan complete its difficult but necessary journey from war to peace remains as strong as ever.,” he said. “Our priority is to help this young nation advance political solutions to achieve lasting peace, development, stability and democracy as envisaged in the Revitalized Peace Agreement.”

The Force Commander and other speakers called for urgent and united action by the country’s political elite to ensure an inclusive and peaceful transition to democracy by building institutional capacities, creating an open civic and political space, and fostering momentum in drafting a permanent constitution.

“As a young nation, we face problems in celebrating and accepting our own diversity, as well as forging a cohesive and common national identity,” said University of Juba Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Justo Wani. “It has become clearer and stronger that all nations must act together for every nation to be better.”

The clear and compelling message to all South Sudanese on this special day was to transcend their differences and unite in the pursuit of the peace and prosperity they so richly deserve.