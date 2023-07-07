South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum and organizer Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) have officially launched the South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2024 (https://apo-opa.info/46GkHYg) show. As a member of OPEC+, South Sudan is increasingly positioning itself as a player in the international petroleum sector, and is emerging as a destination for renewed onshore oil and gas investment. SSOP 2024 takes place in Juba on 25-28 June 2024.

Speaking at the OPEC 8th International Seminar yesterday in Vienna, Hon. Minister Puot Kang Chol emphasized the importance of South Sudan’s resources as a means to secure growth and energy security, and the need to work with partner nations and organizations to balance priorities and develop sustainably.

During his panel discussion alongside H.E. Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of the UAE, and H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of the Congo, Minister Kang Chol invited delegates to experience South Sudan and to invest in its exploration, production, development, midstream and downstream projects.

The South Sudan Oil&Power energy summit brings together all participants in the energy industry in East Africa’s sole major oil producer. Now in its seventh edition following a successful sixth conference in Juba this June, SSOP has taken its place as the most impactful platform for dealmaking and decision-making in South Sudan at a pivotal moment in the country’s growth.

The Minister stated: “In forging new relationships and improving old ones with our partners, we see that South Sudan’s resources provide great opportunities. We must develop these resources and move ahead with new partnerships always with the best long-term interests of South Sudan at heart. Discussions will take place at South Sudan Oil&Power 2024 that determine our future as a petroleum producer. This will be where sustainable partnerships are built.”

Private sector, investors, regional leadership, high profile national delegations, national oil companies (including the NOC of South Sudan, Nilepet), and South Sudanese government ministries (petroleum, finance, energy and dams, mining and more) will meet on 25-28 June 2024 in Juba.

In 2024 the summit takes on a new format over four days: This includes two days of a high-level conference; plus two additional days of workshops, presentations and site visits; and a gala dinner and other networking functions. The event takes place at the Radisson Blu hotel and the Pyramid Continental Hotel. Energy Capital&Power looks forward to welcoming energy investors and delegations from across the world to Juba in June 2024.