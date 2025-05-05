U.S. Embassy in South Sudan


The Embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the Delegation of the European Union condemn the bombing of the MSF hospital and of other civilian sites in Fangak County. We echo the African Union Commission Chairperson’s call for accountability. All parties share responsibility to end the violence in all parts of the country and to protect both civilians and aid workers. It is time for South Sudan’s leaders to put their people first.

