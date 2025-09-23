“My people, cultivate healthy habits and mindsets. Engage in activities that bring joy and create a peaceful environment. Nurture yourselves with compassion and let go of what you cannot control.”

This was the powerful message from the State Minister of Information, Peter Ngojo, as communities in Malakal came together to commemorate the International Day of Peace.

His commitment to work “day and night” to restore peace resonated with the hundreds of people gathered at the local stadium at a time when communities across the region are suffering immense harm from persistent violence, including military confrontations between armed forces aligned with the main parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement, with many losing their lives, homes and incomes.

“The cycle of violence has particularly victimized youth,” said Lunia James Okech, the Chairperson of the Youth Peace Ambassador’s Group. “We have been used and abandoned. Many of us are unemployed and that is contributing to instability. We need peace now.”

He urged the government and people of Upper Nile to work with the United Nations and other partners to restore calm and secure durable peace to enable recovery, development and economic growth.

The commemoration of this special event included cultural performances celebrating diversity and promoting unity. Youth were a particular focus as they performed dramas demonstrating the challenges they face and the opportunities they crave as well as sharing messages calling for reconciliation, the resolution of differences through dialogue, and concrete action to prevent conflict.

Another priority was to enable the full participation of youth and women in nation-building and preparations for the country’s first democratic elections.

“As an impartial partner for peace, the United Nations stands shoulder to shoulder with you, working to prevent and end violence, promoting human rights, providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance to millions in need, and laying the foundations for a peaceful and prosperous future,” said UNMISS representative, Paul Ebikwo.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the proud and resilient people of this region are united and committed to the pursuit of peace so that they and future generations can enjoy the better future that they so richly deserve.