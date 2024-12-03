“As a soldier and a mother, I’ve witnessed how conflict robs children of their childhood. This training has taught me that we can protect them from harm, even in war. It's our duty to nurture their hope instead of allowing fear to take over,” said Private Mary Adut, who serves with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Together with some 60 uniformed colleagues, ten of whom were women, Private Adut attended a two-day workshop in Romich in the conflict-affected Tonj East County, aimed at strengthening the knowledge needed by armed forces to avoid committing grave violations of children’s rights. Common abuses include the recruitment and use of children, killing and maiming, sexual violence, attacks on schools and hospitals, abductions, and the denial of humanitarian access to children in need.

In a part of Warrap State prone to violent clashes - intercommunal or between armed forces and civilians – the omnipresence of weapon-carrying individuals, in uniform or not, makes girls and boys particularly vulnerable to being recruited or used by armed groups in other ways.

“This session sought to enhance the army's ability to keep the young ones safe and to promote collaboration, thereby building trust between the military and the communities they serve,” explained Joseph Deng Ather, a Child Protection Officer serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), who organized the training in cooperation with local authorities.

Speaking on behalf of the uniformed women and men in attendance, Commanding Officer Major Bol Mapuol endorsed the key messages conveyed by the facilitators.

“This is a crucial step forward. We strongly urge our partners for peace to engage with and activate our youth, to give them the tools they need to strengthen themselves and their communities instead of joining army ranks,” he said.

For many soldiers, the workshop served as a call to action.

“What we choose to do or not to do can protect or harm kids. We have the power to influence them, and we have been reminded of our humanity. We must not forget this aspect, even if and when we find ourselves in conflict,” said Sergeant Deng Chol.

While tensions in and around Romich remain, better and more trusting relations between armed forces and civilians are hoped to lead the way forward towards a future where girls and boys can play, be children, and have their guns replaced by schoolbooks.