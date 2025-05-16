Around 95 percent of South Sudan’s population depends on farming, cattle-keeping or fishing for survival. Yet, the country is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian situations, with more than 7.7 million people currently estimated to be affected by acute food insecurity.

To help rebuild a thriving agriculture sector, South Korean peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) are spearheading the implementation of high-tech, mechanized farming techniques to transform farming in the Jonglei region.

The initiative, in collaboration with the Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology in Bor, has a particular focus on rice farming, horticulture and orchid cultivation.

“These programs are vital for poverty reduction. Our collaboration with South Korea includes workshops and field demonstrations that help local students and farmers enhance food production with less manual labor, promoting essential skills and sustainability,” says Professor Abraham Matoch Dhal, the university’s Vice Chancellor.

This week, the peacekeepers, led by Colonel Kwon Byungguk, demonstrated the impact of their efforts to the National Agriculture Minister and the Jonglei State Governor, including innovative machinery and advanced farming processes such as precision tractors, automated irrigation, greenhouses and soil-testing kits,

“The modern rice farm initiated by South Korean peacekeepers in 2023 has quickly expanded its impact,” said Geetha Pious, Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Bor. “This program is a strategic investment in agricultural growth and local economies.”

Prior research by the project team identified a rice variety suited to local conditions and developed greenhouse and drip irrigation systems that will help improve fruit and vegetable production efficiency.

Introducing orchid farming, recognized for its commercial potential, marks a pivotal advancement, empowering local communities with new income opportunities.

By integrating traditional knowledge with cutting-edge techniques, the initiative is not only laying a solid foundation for sustainable agricultural growth in the conflict-affected nation—it is forging a dynamic model for the future.