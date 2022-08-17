A weekly report on dam levels issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation in Limpopo has shown a slight drop of the province’s dam levels from last week’s 88% to 87,7% this week. During a similar period last year, the province’s overall storage capacity stood at 82,6%.

This marginal drop means that the available water in the province as of this week is at 1298 cubic metres out of a full capacity of 1480 cubic metres.

The Polokwane Water Supply System with dams supplying water to Polokwane and surrounding areas is currently at 100,9%, a decrease from last week’s 101,3%. This is, however, a great improvement compared to last year at this time when the system stood at 87,7%.

Several Dams stayed the same. These includes, Mokolo Dam at 100,6% this week and last week. Hans Merensky Dam was at 101,5% last week and this week. Magoebaskloof Dam also did not move, it was 100,3% last week and this week. Albasini Dam also experienced no improvement, with 99,8% last week and this week.

Glen Alpine Dam dropped from 98,8% last week to 97,6% this week. Vergelegen Dam also took a dip, it was 100,3% last week and this week it is standing at 98,4%. Tzaneen Dam dropped from 100,6% last week to 99,2% this week. Nsami Dam also dropped from 45,5% last week to 44,6% this week.

Here’s a look at this week’s dam level status in some Limpopo dams:

DAM STATUS LAST WEEK STATUS THIS WEEK Dap Naude 96,7% 94,4% Middel-Letaba 1,4% 1,3% Nandoni 101,1% 101% Vondo 100,9% 100,4%

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its call to residents to continue using water sparingly. The communities are also encouraged to report any water leaks and water infrastructure vandalism to local municipalities.