The Minister of Transport, Minister Fikile Mbalula, has noted with concern the speculation being peddled by the Automobile Association (AA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about a possible raise in the fuel levy to cover the Gauteng freeway improvement bonds.

It must be made categorically clear that government has not made any pronouncements on this matter. We therefore appeal to all stakeholders to desist from rumour mongering that is intended to create anxiety among motorists.

“I have engaged with the AA and OUTA to discuss matters of mutual interest and I remain committed to constructive dialogue that assists in resolving challenges. There is no reason to be alarmist on possible pronouncements on the government’s decision on the funding of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement project. I urge everyone to await the formal pronouncements and not engage in speculation that offers no solution to our challenges,” said Minister Mbalula.