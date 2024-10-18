The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) notes with concern the mischaracterisation of its engagements with the Taipei Liaison Office (TLO).

South Africa’s democratic Government severed political and diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997. This is consistent with resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly, which is widely adhered to by the international community.

Relocating what will be rebranded as Trade Offices both in Taipei and in Johannesburg, which is standard diplomatic practice, will be a true reflection of the non-political and non-diplomatic nature of the relationship between the Republic of South Africa and Taiwan.

The Trade Office will be appropriately placed in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub. This also aligns with standard diplomatic practice that capital cities are the seats of Foreign Embassies and High Commissions.

Several engagements have been held with the TLO to correct this anomaly despite approaches by third-party countries, which is itself an unusual diplomatic practice.

The TLO were given a reasonable six months to make the move. The same was communicated via the South African Liaison Office (SALO) in Taipei by South Africa’s representative to the territory.