The Presiding Officers of Parliament have learned with sadness the passing of the former Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and one of the first generation of Members of the democratic Parliament, Mr Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu.

Mr Mahlangu, fondly known to many as "MJ", leaves behind a towering legacy of political activism, exemplary parliamentary leadership, and diplomatic service to the nation.



Born on 8 October 1952 in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, Mr Mahlangu was part of a generation of leaders whose political activism and courage helped lay the foundations of South Africa’s democratic breakthrough. He was involved in the historic multiparty negotiations that paved the way for South Africa’s transition to democracy, where he contributed meaningfully to shaping the democratic order and laying the foundations for the democratic Constitution.

Following the historic 1994 elections, Mr Mahlangu was elected to the first democratic Parliament in the National Assembly. He served as a member of the Constitutional Assembly, where he formed part of the collective that drafted South Africa’s internationally acclaimed Constitution, which remains the bedrock of our democracy.

Mr Mahlangu later transitioned to the National Council of Provinces, where he was elected as its Permanent Deputy Chairperson and subsequently rose to serve as Chairperson of the NCOP. In these roles, he provided steady guidance and strengthened the constitutional mandate of the NCOP as the chamber, ensuring that the voice of provinces is heard within the national sphere of governance.

Said the Presiding Officers: "Throughout his tenure, 'MJ' distinguished himself as a champion of cooperative governance, intergovernmental relations, and the representation of provinces in national decision-making. His ability to build consensus, his humility in leadership, and his deep belief in participatory democracy left an indelible mark on the institution of Parliament."

Beyond his service in Parliament, Mr Mahlangu continued to represent South Africa with distinction on the global stage. He served as South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America, later as High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Somalia, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON). In these roles, he carried forward the values and principles that guided his service in Parliament, embodying the highest ideals of South Africa’s democracy. With dignity, wisdom, and patriotism, he projected the nation’s voice abroad and stood as a true representative of the South African people in the community of nations.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament pay tribute to Mr Mahlangu as a leader who exemplified dedication, integrity, and patriotism. His life’s work embodies the ethos of servant leadership and devotion to the democratic project.

Parliament extends deepest condolences to his family, friends, comrades, and colleagues.