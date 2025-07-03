The Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and Minister in the Presidency has welcomed the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s strategic and annual performance plans for the 2025/26 financial year.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Rikus Badenhorst, described the plans as a clear and credible turning point for infrastructure-led development in South Africa. He said: "This is not a mere tweak of the department, but a fundamental shift in how it understands and executes its core mandate. Minister Macpherson agenda marks a critical departure towards a department that is a catalyst for infrastructure-led growth, a partner in job creation, and a driver of economic recovery."

Following a detailed presentation by the Minister of the department, Mr Dean Macpherson, the committee affirmed its support for the department’s renewed vision to serve as a catalyst for economic recovery, job creation, and inclusive growth. The plans are strongly aligned to the National Development Plan and Medium-Term Strategic Framework, and reflect an earnest commitment to reform, delivery and measurable impact.

At the centre of this renewed vision is the repositioning of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) from a temporary job relief measure to a structured, skills-based employment pipeline. With a R7.2 billion allocation over the MTEF period, this reform aims to transform the EPWP into a credible contributor to long-term, dignified employment.

Mr Badenhorst said the shift from welfare to workforce is one of the most important interventions in restoring both human dignity and economic resilience, remarked. “We will monitor its implementation with keen interest,” emphasised Mr Badenhorst.

The committee also welcomed the department’s strategic focus on urban regeneration, repurposing hijacked and underutilised buildings, and optimising state assets for greater public value, particularly within inner-city precincts. This renewed developmental posture is essential to reversing years of stagnation, inefficiency and fiscal wastage.

Minister Macpherson was frank in his assessment of the department’s historic shortcomings, including systemic inefficiencies, audit deficiencies, and skills shortages. The committee commended the Minister’s openness, and noted the department’s new risk management framework as a strong response, particularly its intention to clamping down on tender irregularities, tighten controls on lease agreements, and combat collusion in the supply chain.

Committee members posed rigorous questions during the session, including queries about the R589 million allocation for infrastructure support, the need to strengthen capacity in the EPWP, and concerns about the alignment of budget allocations with strategic intent. Particular attention was given to the transition to digital systems and its impact on job security, as well as the Department’s plans to reduce its lease portfolio and address the long-standing maintenance backlog across government buildings.

In response, the department indicated its commitment to prudent asset management, exploring alternative ownership models, and ensuring that modernisation does not come at the expense of employment or service continuity.

Mr Badenhorst said to Minister Macpherson: “It is clear that you bring political will to the table. This committee will match it with rigorous oversight, constructive engagement, and institutional support. Together, we can turn this department, and indeed South Africa, into a construction site of progress.”

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the department’s reform trajectory, underscoring the centrality of infrastructure to the nation’s economic and social recovery.