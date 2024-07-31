South Africa is currently experiencing rapid urbanisation, with 63% of the population already residing in urban areas, a figure projected to rise (https://apo-opa.co/3Yt1Azg) to 71% by 2030. By 2050, it is estimated that eight out of every 10 people in the country will live in urban areas. As a consequence, the demand for basic infrastructure and essential services will significantly increase.

While urbanisation is a worldwide development, the growth rate is the fastest in Africa. By 2035, half of its population (https://apo-opa.co/4d151l7) will be living in cities and urban areas. But so far, it has largely translated into rising informal establishments, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, increasing poverty and inequality.

One of the most pressing issues is the dire state of the architectural profession in the region with too few skills on hand.

“As the demand for proper urban planning and development escalates, so does the need for skilled and competent architects who can contribute to sustainable and inclusive cities. However, the current state of the profession is cause for concern, with various obstacles hindering its progress. One of the most significant challenges is the housing crisis, which creates complex issues for architects,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott at Energy Capital&Power.

The ever-growing urban population has put immense pressure on the limited housing options available, resulting in a dire need for affordable and sustainable solutions. Architects have a crucial role to play in developing innovative and sustainable housing options for all citizens.

“These are the professionals who possess the skills, knowledge, and creativity to design and build the spaces we live and work in. They have the potential to transform our cities and shape them into liveable, inclusive, and sustainable environments. However, the current state of the architectural profession in Southern Africa is hindering its ability to fulfil this critical role,” Paulsen-Abbott states.

Another big challenge facing the local architectural profession is the lack of collaboration between the public and private sectors, she says. “The development of our cities requires a joint effort from both these sectors, but there is a significant disconnect between them.”

As a result, many projects are abandoned, delayed, or poorly executed, leading to subpar living conditions for citizens. Paulsen-Abbott explains that this disconnect also stems from the inadequate recognition and support for the architectural profession. “Despite its crucial role in shaping our built environment, architecture is often undervalued and underfunded by the public sector,” she says. “This results in a lack of resources and opportunities for architects to develop their skills and push the boundaries of innovation in design.”

To address these pressing issues, the upcoming Architecture South Africa Conference (AZA24) (https://ArchitectureZA.org.za/) is a much-needed event. Bringing together over 50 experts under the theme "Where Architecture Meets... US/ PLANET/ FUTURE..." the conference promises to be an insightful and thought-provoking exploration of the dynamic relationship between architecture, humanity and sustainability.

This highly anticipated event, hosted by the SA Institute of Architects (SAIA), Gauteng Institute for Architecture (GIFA), and University of Johannesburg (UJ), will take place from 4-7 September 2024 on the UJ campus.

AZA Convener, Daniel van der Merwe, says: “This conference is a vital opportunity for the architectural profession to come together, collaborate, and find solutions to the challenges facing our cities. By bridging the gap between the public and private sectors, architects can work towards creating more liveable and sustainable cities for all.”

AZA will also serve as a platform for architects to showcase their innovative designs and ideas, encouraging further growth and development within the profession.

“As citizens, we must also realize the importance of the architectural profession in creating a better future for us all. We must demand that our governments prioritise urban planning and development, and allocate sufficient resources and support for the architectural profession,” van der Merwe says.

“The Architecture South Africa Conference AZA 2024 is a call for united action. We know the challenges South Africa faces, lack of sufficient housing, spatial inequality and ailing infrastructure. As architects our ultimate goal is to improve the lives of the end users of the spaces we design, inclusive of everyone in our beautiful country. AZA looks to open the discourse on how we can achieve this. Bringing together thought leaders to empower us all for a bright future,” notes Claire McCusker, President 2024/25 of SA Institute of Architecture (SAIA).

