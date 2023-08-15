President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to Luanda, in the Republic of Angola, on 16 and 17 August 2023, to participate in a summit of Southern African leaders who will focus on sustainable industrialisation of the region.

The 43rd Ordinary Summit of the Head of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community is themed “Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialisation of the SADC Region”.

The Summit will be preceded by the Troika Summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on 16 August 2023.

President Ramaphosa, as the outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ, will also attend the Troika Summit.

The Organ Troika Summit, will discuss the political and security situation in the region with particular focus on the Kingdom of Lesotho, Kingdom of Eswatini, Mozambique (SADC Mission in Mozambique) and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Organ Troika Summit will also reflect on consolidation of democracy in SADC and deliberate the socio-economic outlook for the Community.

Other activities of the Summit include the announcement of the 2022 SADC Secondary School Essay Competition, the Media Awards and the presentation of the Medal of Honour to one of the SADC Founders – the late and first President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency, Sir Seretse Khama.

The two Summits will be preceded by the SADC Council of Ministers meeting on 13 – 14 August 2023, and a Ministerial Committee of the Organ on 16 August 2023.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, and the Minister in Presidency responsible for State Security, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.