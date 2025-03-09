President Cyril Ramaphosa has been saddened by the violent death of renowned medical doctor, author and black consciousness intellectual and activist Dr Gomolemo Mokae.

Dr Mokae, 61, was found dead in his Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, home on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, after he had last been seen on February 28.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the family, friends, neighbours, patients and comrades of Dr Mokae who was a former national spokesperson of the Azanian People’s Organisation and a founder member of the Socialist Party of Azania.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr Mokae published several books and wrote for television as a proud exponent of his mother tongue, Setswana.

President Ramaphosa offers his condolences as well to the family, friends and fellow activists of Gqeberha-based whistleblower and gender activist Ms Pamela Mabini, 46, who was shot outside her home on Friday, 7 March.

President Ramaphosa said: “The brutality inflicted on Dr Mokae and Pam Mabini – and recently, Imam Muhsin Hendricks – demonstrate that violent criminals have no regard for the lives of South Africans, including selfless and caring citizens who become known publicly for the contributions they make to the upliftment and protection of fellow citizens.

Dr Mokae, who had spent many years caring for patients in Ga-Rankuwa was experiencing health problems of his own when he was shot in his bed.

Pam Mabini stood up for women who experienced gender-based violence and made her mission to ensure the police and our courts brought perpetrators to justice.

Their deaths and those of all victims of violence must move communities to work together more closely as citizens and in partnership with the police to prevent violence and to identify perpetrators in instances where attacks result.

I call on anyone who has information about any criminal activity – including these current cases – to play your role in making South Africa safer by sharing information with the police or community police forums.

All of us look forward to law enforcement agencies playing their role in bringing violent criminals to book.”