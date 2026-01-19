President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the loss of life in violence on the Cape Flats at the weekend and in a collision involving a scholar transport vehicle this morning, Monday, 19 January 2026.

At least 26 people died in violence on the Cape Flats during a 24-hour period over the weekend while 11 learners died when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Vanderbijlpark today.

President Ramaphosa offers his deepest sympathies to all families and communities concerned and says Government will work with citizens and community-based organisations to protect people’s lives in these different circumstances.

With reference to the Western Cape tragedies, President Ramaphosa said communities could expect stronger law enforcement and increased police visibility to stabilise affected communities and reduce the potential for further violence.

President Ramaphosa recognises the fear to which criminals subject residents and therefore calls on communities to strengthen their partnership with law enforcement agencies in community policing forums.

The President also urges residents to provide information – even on neighbours and family members – to police on an ongoing basis so that communities will instead become unsafe for criminals. With the assistance of community members, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has been able to arrest 100 gang leaders and 106 runners in the past three months.

President Ramaphosa assures residents that Government is balancing short-term actions to prevent and respond to violence and stabilise communities, with long-term socio-economic interventions to improve social conditions and living standards.

On today’s learner transport tragedy, President Ramaphosa says it is particularly distressing that this incident has taken place on the day the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has published a report on scholar transport in the North West.

The President’s thoughts are with the families, teachers, classmates and friends of the young victims.

“Our children are the nation’s most precious assets and we must do all we can – from observing the rules of the road to the quality of service providers appointed to transport scholars – to protect learners.”

President Ramaphosa says national and provincial authorities will provide families and schools with the necessary psychosocial support.