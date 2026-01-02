President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the loss of life resulting from a devastating fire in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana in Switzerland on New Year’s Day, 1 January 2026.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa, President Ramaphosa conveys heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as to the people and Government of the Swiss Confederation during this time of profound grief.

“South Africans stand in solidarity with the people of Switzerland as they mourn this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this heartbreaking incident,” the President said.

President Ramaphosa also extended words of support to the emergency services and first responders who acted with courage and dedication in the face of this tragedy, and expressed confidence that the Swiss people will draw strength from their unity and resilience in this difficult moment.