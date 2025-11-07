President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, Friday 7 November 2025, arrived in Rome, Italy for a working visit to the Holy See.

South Africa and the Holy See have cordial bilateral relations and the visit by President Ramaphosa serves as an opportunity to discuss a renewed focus on collaboration in humanitarian aid, climate justice, emergency response, and peace building.

The Holy See has diplomatic ties with over 180 countries and observer status at major international bodies like the United Nations and holds significant global influence through its moral, religious, and diplomatic authority.

South Africa and the Holy See have a long history of diplomatic relations that was formally established in 1994. South Africa values the warm and respectful relations it has enjoyed with the Holy See over the years.

The meeting with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV is of particular significance as it represents South Africa’s first high-level engagement with the newly appointed Pontiff. His ascension to the papacy on 8 May 2025 provides an important opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen bilateral relations with the Holy See.

The South African concept of Ubuntu, which emphasises interconnectedness, shared humanity, and humanity towards others, aligns with the Pope’s calls for a more compassionate, loving, peaceful and inclusive global community.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola and daughter, Ms Keneilwe Ramaphosa.