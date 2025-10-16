President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Mr Imtiaz Fazel, pending a decision in an investigation by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) into the Inspector-General’s conduct.

The JSCI has informed President Ramaphosa that it has received a complaint on the conduct of the Inspector-General and that the committee will conduct an investigation in line with section 7(4) and 7(5) of the Intelligence Services Act (Act 40 of 1994).

Section 7(5) of the Act provides that "if the Inspector-General is the subject of an investigation by the (JSCI) in terms of subsection (4), he or she may be suspended by the President pending a decision in such investigation".

Mr Fazel has been suspended with immediate effect.