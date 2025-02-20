The Portfolio Committee on Police has applauded the remarkable number of arrests of suspected criminals over the festive season but raised alarm that a worrying disjuncture remains between arrests and convictions. The committee received presentations from the South African Police Service (SAPS) management on the Safer Festive Season operation, policing extortion over the festive season and capacitating the detective services.

“It is commendable that 244 951 wanted criminals were arrested for the period between 1 October 2024 to 31 January 2025, but these arrests will be futile of they are not followed by effective prosecution. In line with this, the committee has reemphasised the importance of prosecution-led investigations that will aid prosecution. Also, the link between low conviction rates and the under-resourcing of the detective services cannot be overemphasised,” said Mr Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of the committee.

The committee also emphasised the need for the roll-out of similar high visibility and disruption operations throughout the year, as, on paper, this visibility is effective. While the committee acknowledged South Africa’s fiscal challenges, it is of the view that the 6 332 festive-season operations can be replicated throughout the year.

The focus on unlicenced liquor premises is welcomed, as substance abuse is one of the causal factors of crime. The committee was informed that the SAPS closed 6 547 unlicenced premises during October to January period throughout the country, but the committee called on the SAPS together with Liquor Boards to work with communities to revisit these areas, as there is a trend of reopening these establishments after they are closed by the police.

Meanwhile, the committee acknowledged plans by the SAPS to capacitate the detective services through an initiative to recruit 4 000 additional detectives. The committee reemphasised that while this is welcomed, the reality is that this additional capacity does not address the dire capacity shortages in this critical component. Also, the additional capacity will have a minimal impact on the high docket-to-detective ratio and a comprehensive short- to medium-term plan is necessary to alleviate the pressure. The committee noted that the SAPS has made a request to National Treasury for additional funding but highlighted the need to put alternative strategies in place, especially in the context of South Africa’s current fiscal constraints.

Furthermore, the committee is concerned about the availability of tools of trade, such as vehicles and office space, for the additional capacity within the detective services. Without suitable tools the additions will not add the required value in the fight against crime. “For example,” Mr Cameron said, “members of the committee conducted an unannounced oversight to the Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape and the unit only has 79 vehicles with 90% of those having over 250 000 km, operate in an infrastructure that is not maintained and 210 members share two female and one male toilet. These challenges are systemic and affect the SAPS at all levels and affect the wellness and operational efficiency of the police. Additional capacity without addressing those shortcomings will only exacerbate the challenges,” Mr Cameron said.

The committee is also concerned that the recruitment of 200 detectives who had previously left the SAPS is too small a number and will lead to juniorisation of the service and lock out many experienced police officers who are willing to return. The ripple effect is that these additional new detectives will take time to acclimatise to the new environment translating into minimal impact on the detective services’ ability to fight crime.

Meanwhile, the committee welcomed the improved focus in tackling extortion case but noted that extortions continue. Nonetheless, the committee reemphasised the importance of law enforcement’s integrated efforts to prevent and combat extortion. Also, intelligence-driven operations should be the primary drivers of pro-active and combat responses to disrupt extortions. Collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority is also necessary to ensure that cases are placed before courts and that criminals are prosecuted effectively.