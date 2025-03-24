Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation


The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation confirms that Minister Ronald Lamola has met with Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, following his return from the United States of America.

Following the meeting, a formal report will be submitted to President for his consideration. Pending this, the Ministry or Department will not engage in public engagements on the matter.

