The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will pay a Working Visit to Moroni, Comoros, tomorrow, 1 September 2023, to have a bilateral meeting with her Comorian counterpart, His Excellency, Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two Ministers will, among others, assess the status of the Bilateral relations between South Africa and Comoros.

They will also share information and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two Ministers will also sign a General Cooperation Agreement, meant, among other objectives, to establish a Joint Commission at the Senior Official’s Level. Through the Joint Commission, it is hoped that an increased level of cooperation across various sectors between the Comoros and South Africa will take place.

Minister Pandor will also use the opportunity of her working visit to Comoros to pay a courtesy call to His Excellency, President Azali Assoumani, the President of Comoros, who is also the current Chair of the African Union.

On the sidelines of the visit, Minister Pandor will also have an engagement with the Comorian Business Community, Women Leaders and Youth Entrepreneurs during lunch, under the theme: Women and Youth as active participants in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The engagement will be hosted by the Governor of Ngazidja, Madam Sitti Faroutta and be attended by the Comorian Minister of Economy and Investment, His Excellency, Ahmed Ali Bazi, and other dignitaries.