The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, praised the National Research Foundation (NRF) for making commendable progress in the area of transformation and for producing high calibre and impactful work. The Minister was speaking at the NRF Awards in Johannesburg on 7 August 2025.

The Minister said that the pipeline for the next generation of researchers looked much healthier because the NRF had funded more women over the last 10 years.

"I also think it is highly commendable and visionary on your part as the NRF that you have awards that focus on next generation researchers and early career/emerging researchers. This is critical for our human resource development needs," said Minister Nzimande.

The Minister said that South Africa's public science system had not only produced excellent researchers, but also made the country a sought-after global platform for conducting astronomy, nuclear physics, palaeontology, medicine and social sciences research.

The NRF Awards are held annually as a celebration of South Africa's research excellence. The awards are also meant to provide an opportunity to inspire emerging and early career researchers to pursue research excellence.

The Minister further commended the NRF for their choice of theme for the event, "Innovating for a Sustainable Future". He said that the theme was thought-provoking and that the NRF rightfully elevated innovation and placed it at the centre of its efforts to build a responsive public science system and, most importantly, a sustainable future. "This is consistent with Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's newly adopted mantra, which is "Placing science, technology and innovation at the centre of government, education, industry and society."

The mantra was introduced as part of the Department's efforts to align its work with the National Development Plan 2030 and the Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Plan. It reflects a strategic vision to prioritise and integrate science, technology, and innovation into all aspects of national development.

The Chairperson of the NRF Board, Prof. Mosa Moshabela, also expressed pride in the work of the NRF. "As the chairperson of the NRF board, I am deeply proud of the work that is done by the NRF to support and enable our vibrant and diverse research community. The mandate of the NRF is to promote and support research through funding, through human capital development and through the provision of research infrastructure. These remain critical in our collective pursuit of a knowledge-based economy and society," he said.

"May we view this evening as a testament to what is possible when excellence meets opportunity. The individuals we celebrate exemplify academic rigour, intellectual curiosity and an unwavering commitment to making a difference. Whether they are in the laboratory, in communities, or across global platforms, they are mentors, they are collaborators, they are trailblazers," Prof. Moshabela added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NRF, Dr Fhulufhelo Nelwamondo, highlighted the NRF's commitment to placing science, technology and innovation at the centre of government. He said that the NRF took the call to action to heart given its mandate and the critical role it plays in the national system of innovation.

The awards were presented in two categories, namely, Special Awards and NRF ratings.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

• Prof. Jill Farrant, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of Cape Town

Research Excellence Award for Next Generation Researchers

• Mr Avela Sogoni, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

• Mr Mashite Tshidi, School of Education, University of the Witwatersrand

• Dr Riona Indhur, Department of Biotechnology, Durban University of Technology

• Ms Caressa Munien, Department of Chemical Engineering, Durban University of Technology

• Mr Jonathan Oehley, Department of Human Biology, University of Cape Town

Research Excellence Award for Early Career/Emerging Researchers

• Dr Thulani Andrew Chauke, Department of Adult, Community and Continuing Education, University of South Africa

• Prof. Kgaugelo Edward Lekota, School of Biological Sciences, North-West University

• Dr Mbuzeleni Hlongwa, School of Nursing and Public Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

• Prof. Lebo Gafane-Matemane, Hypertension in Africa Research Team, North-West University

• Dr Msizi Innocent Mhlongo, Department of Biochemistry, University of Johannesburg

• Dr Itumeleng Monageng, Department of Astronomy, University of Cape Town

• Dr Busiswa Ndaba-Vatsha, Institute for Catalysis and Energy Solutions, University of South Africa

• Prof. Musawenkosi Saurombe, Department of Industrial Psychology and People Management, University of Johannesburg

• Dr Bonginkosi Allen Thango, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg

• Dr Azile Nqombolo, Department of Chemical and Earth Sciences, University of Fort Hare

Focused Research Advancement Award

• University of Technology: Durban University of Technology

• Historically Disadvantaged University: University of the Western Cape

Public Engagement with Research Award

• Prof. Leila Patel, Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg

Champion of Research Capacity Development and Transformation Award

• Prof. Namrita Lall, Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Pretoria

RATINGS-BASED AWARDS

P-rated researchers

• Dr Jesse Heyninck, Department of Computer Science, University of Cape Town

• Dr Simone Richardson, Antibody Immunity Research Unit, National Institute for Communicable Diseases

• Dr Mitchell Cox, School of Electrical and Information Engineering, University of the Witwatersrand

• Dr Mubeen Goolam, Department of Human Biology, University of Cape Town

• Dr Daniel Hart, Department of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, University of Pretoria

• Prof. Laura Heathfield, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town

A-rated researchers

A-rated for the 6th time

• Prof. Michael Wingfield, Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute, University of Pretoria

A-rated for the 5th time

• Distinguished Prof. Philippe-Joseph Salazar, Department of Private Law, University of Cape Town

• Prof. Igor Barashenkov, Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Cape Town

• Prof. Douglas Butterworth, Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Cape Town

A-rated for the 4th time

• Prof. Thaddeus Metz, Department of Philosophy, University of Pretoria

• Prof. David Richardson, Department of Zoology and Botany, Stellenbosch University

• Prof. Dan Stein, Department of Psychiatry, University of Cape Town

A-Rated for the 3rd Time

• Prof. Don A Cowan, Centre for Microbial Ecology and Genomics, University of Pretoria

• Prof. Lewis Ashwal, School of Geosciences, University of the Witwatersrand

• Prof. Don Ross, School of Economics, University of Cape Town

• Prof. Isabel Hofmeyr, Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of the Witwatersrand

• Prof. Harold Kincaid, School of Economics, University of Cape Town

A-rated for the 2nd time

• Prof. Kelly Chibale, Department of Chemistry, University of Cape Town

• Prof. David McQuoid-Mason, School of Law, University of KwaZulu-Natal

• Dr Curtis W Marean, Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University

• Prof. Josua Meyer, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, Stellenbosch University

• Prof. Philip Hallinger, Department of Education Leadership and Management, University of Johannesburg

• Prof. Gary Maartens, Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town

• Prof. James Raftery, Department of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, University of Pretoria

A-rated for the 1st time

• Prof. Andrew McKechnie, Department of Zoology and Entomology, University of Pretoria

• Prof. Ralf Henkel, Department of Medical Biosciences, University of the Western Cape

• Prof. Susan Harrison, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Cape Town

• Prof. Ernst Conradie, Department of Religion and Theology, University of the Western Cape

• Prof. Matthias Bickelhaupt, Faculty of Science, University of Johannesburg

• Prof. Bruce Biccard, Department of Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine, University of Cape Town

• Prof. Jacek Banasiak, Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Pretoria

• Prof. Sally Archibald, School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand

• Distinguished Prof. Umezuruike Linus Opara, Department of Horticultural Science, Stellenbosch University

• Prof. Alexander (Zander) Myburg, Department of Genetics, Stellenbosch University

• Prof. Ivan Vladislavić, Department of Creative Writing, University of the Witwatersrand

• Distinguished Prof. Charlie Shackleton, Department of Environmental Science, Rhodes University

• Prof. Harald Winkler, PRISM, School of Economics, University of Cape Town