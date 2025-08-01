The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, has expressed his deepest shock and outrage at the cold-blooded murder of public prosecutor Ms Tracy Brown in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, yesterday.

“This is indeed a tragedy where the protectors of our criminal justice system are not safe anymore. This is unacceptable and no stone should be left unturned to bring the culprits to book,” he said.

According to reports, Ms Brown was ambushed and shot multiple times by four armed assailants while sitting in her car, in full view of her partner and child. “The brutal nature of this assassination-style killing is deeply disturbing and represents a direct attack on the justice system and those who serve it with dedication and courage,” emphasised the Chairperson.

This incident follows the tragic murder of Ms Elona Sombulula, a court official at the Engcobo Magistrates Court, in April this year. The committee is gravely concerned by what appears to be a pattern of targeted violence against officials within the justice sector.

Mr Nqola stated: “The murder of Ms Brown is not only a devastating loss to her family and colleagues, but an attack on the rule of law in South Africa. Prosecutors serve at the forefront of our fight against crime and corruption. When they are targeted, it threatens the foundations of our constitutional democracy.

“The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to Ms Brown’s loved ones and colleagues during this painful time. The committee also calls on law enforcement agencies to prioritise the investigation and ensure that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and face the full might of the law.”

He said the portfolio committee will engage with the Department of Justice and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on urgent measures to enhance the safety and security of prosecutors and court officials across the country.