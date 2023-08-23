Government mourns the passing of one of the nation's most esteemed and respected journalists, Derek Watts. The iconic presenter’s demise leaves a big void in the realm of journalism, where his dedication, integrity, and storytelling skills have left an enduring mark on the hearts and minds of South Africans and beyond.

The GCIS Acting Director General, Nomonde Mnukwa said: “Derek Watts was more than just a journalist; he was a voice of reason and an advocate for transparency and accountability. His dedication to journalistic ethics, courage in uncovering hidden truths, and commitment to holding those in power accountable, are values that will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Among other things, Watts will be remembered for his interviews that were marked by a unique blend of empathy and straightforwardness, which allowed him to delve into the core of issues while maintaining the respect and dignity of all involved.

Government extends its heartfelt condolences to Derek Watts' family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched through his work. Government also recognises the profound loss that his passing presents to the media fraternity and to the nation as a whole.

May his soul rest in peace.