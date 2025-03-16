Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, 16 March 2025 arrived at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan on a Working Visit aimed at reaffirming the strong cooperation between South Africa and Japan in areas of mutual interest.

The two countries enjoy well-established diplomatic relations which are particularly strong in the fields of trade and investment, education, science and technology.

Japan is one of South Africa’s major economic partners with a sizeable investment in the South African economy, and potential for increased investment exists.

During the working visit, the Deputy President and delegation will engage the business community in Japan with the objective of strengthening economic relations in areas such as manufacturing and machinery, mining and mineral beneficiation, energy cooperation, the automotive industry and greater market access for South Africa's agricultural products, amongst others.

In this regard, the Deputy President and delegation will on Monday 17 March 2025 visit the Isuzu Fujisawa Plant Service, a Japanese multinational corporation that produces commercial vehicles, diesel engines and automotive parts, and has a significant presence in South Africa.

The Deputy President will also meet with Dr. Akhiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a Japanese government agency that has been actively involved in various development projects in South Africa.

On Tuesday, 18 March 2025, the Deputy President and delegation will have a breakfast meeting with Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship League, which seeks to promote economic cooperation and trade between Japan and African countries.

Furthermore, the Deputy President will pay a courtesy call on His Excellency Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and visit the Meiju Jingu Shinto Shrine.

The Deputy President will also deliver a keynote address at the United Nations University under the theme "South Africa's G20 Presidency: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability - a conversation with Japan.

On Wednesay 19 March 2025, the Deputy President and delegation will participate in Roundtable Discussions hosted by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

The Deputy President will also host South African Rugby players based in Japan at the South African Official Residence.

The Deputy President is supported by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Tandi Moraka; the Minister of Sport, Arts&Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie; the Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane; the Minister of Agriculture Mr. John Steenhuisen; the Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Mr. Parks Tau; and the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms. Nomalungelo Gina.