The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has concluded his successful visit to Bali, Indonesia, where he participated in the High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships (HLF-MSP) and the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF) from 1-3 September 2024. The two events were convened under the theme, Bandung Spirit for Africa’s Agenda 2063.

The objectives of the Second IAF were to:

facilitate the exchange of views and perspectives on the current state and future trends of global economy and development

share successes, lessons learned and best practices with broader communities to inspire and encourage others to engage in similar inclusive partnerships

provide an avenue to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation amid complex global challenges

identify strategic, feasible, and doable policies and strategies; and

encourage collaborative problem-solving and work together to address challenges and leverage each other’s strengths and resources.

During the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF), Deputy Minister Botes presented South Africa’s intervention at the Joint Leaders Session, where he said: “As we have completed the first decade of Implementation of the AU Agenda 2063, primarily focussed on convergence, we now enter its second decade which puts emphasise on acceleration of implementation. We wish to reassure the Government of Indonesia of South Africa’s commitment to the full and effective implementation of the AfCFTA, as one of the key components towards economic integration on the Continent.”

Deputy Minister Botes also reflected on the current state of multilateral cooperation, saying: “The global governance architecture is at a crossroads, as it struggles to manage [a myriad of] challenges afflicting humankind while governing relations between states and those between states and non-state actors. In the midst of these challenges, we commit to our Pan-African mantra, as espoused by the AU Agenda 2063 and to deepen solidarity with the Global South, including with Indonesia”.

The Deputy Minister also met with his counterpart, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr Pahala Nugraha Mansury, and discussed South Africa’s enthusiasm to work closely with Indonesia to further expand and deepen political and economic relations.

The Deputy Minister concluded his visit by participating in a panel discussion themed, Connecting the South: Enhancing Logistics Connectivity to Support Trade in Developing Countries. Participants discussed measures to sustainably improve trade connectivity in the Global South and reflect on the effectiveness of international cooperation in addressing infrastructure development gaps.