The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has expressed concern over the limited budget allocated for learners with special needs. During its oversight visit last Friday at Sibonile School for the Blind and Ekurhuleni School for the Deaf, the committee noted that the most pressing issue facing both schools is budget constraints. The committee heard that the schools are struggling due to insufficient funding, which impacts the provision of quality education. At Sibonile School for the Blind, management highlighted a critical need for more specialised staff, including occupational and speech therapists. Sibonile serves 167 learners with only one occupational therapist and one speech therapist. This is inadequate for the diverse needs of students, including those with visual impairments, autism spectrum disorders and severe disabilities. The principal emphasised the urgent need for caregivers to support high-needs learners, as the current staffing structure under the Department of Basic Education lacks provisions for such positions. The committee called on the departments of basic education, health and social development to collaborate urgently to address these issues. They noted that the lack of inter-departmental cooperation exacerbates the challenges faced by these schools, particularly on funding, where the National Treasury must also be involved in discussions. The principals of the schools told the committee they need more budget to support their learners and improve infrastructure. They pointed out that the educational environment for these children is far from normal, and systemic changes are needed to ensure their needs are met. The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Liezl van der Merwe, said the committee is committed to advocating for children and persons with disabilities. During her opening remarks at Ekurhuleni School for the Deaf, Ms van der Merwe stressed the urgent need to address the systemic barriers that exclude individuals with disabilities from educational and economic opportunities. The Chairperson also noted the findings from earlier reports by the South African Human Rights Commission, which showed significant gaps in resources and support for these schools.

