The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) welcomes the conviction and sentencing of a serial rapist pastor in a harrowing case involving the sexual abuse of twelve (12) minor children, which were 10 boys and 2 girls, aged between 7 and 14 years. The sentence was handed down by the Nquthu Regional Magistrate’s Court on 23 July 2025.

The accused was convicted and sentenced to ten (10) life imprisonment terms for 9 counts of rape and 1 count of attempted rape, seven (7) five-year terms for 7 counts of sexual assault, and seven (7) five-year terms for exposure of a child to pornography.

The CGE notes that the court did not deviate from the mandatory life sentences prescribed by the Criminal Law Amendment Act 105 of 1997 for rape where the victims are under the age of 18. This decision affirms the seriousness with which our courts ought to treat crimes of this nature, particularly against minor children. The Commission welcomes this outcome, which sends a clear message that such heinous crimes will be met with the full wrath of the law. It is hoped that this judgment will serve not only as justice for the victims, but also as a deterrent to potential offenders.

The CGE monitored this matter as an own accord investigation/complaint, consistent with its constitutional and legislative mandate to monitor gender-based violence matters, promote accountability, and protect the rights of vulnerable and marginalised groups, in this case being the minor children. The matter required the coordination of multiple stakeholders in the criminal justice system and involved complex logistical and procedural challenges.

The accused pastor lured children to his rented premises under the pretence that they were helping him with tasks and under the guise of offering spiritual or pastoral guidance, where the abuse took place. He used his position of authority and trust within the community to manipulate and groom the children, exploiting their respect for religious and adult figures. The Commission remains deeply concerned by the abuse of trust and authority within religious and community spaces.

This outcome aligns with the key findings of the Commission’s KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Office during its financial year 2024/25 investigation into the implementation of Pillar 3 of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF), which focuses on access to justice, safety and protection including coordination. As part of the investigation, the Commission engaged with key role players, including the SAPS, NPA, and the DoJ&CD, to assess the implementation of the pillar including collaboration. The successful prosecution of this case demonstrates the importance and practical value of sustained interagency co-operation in ensuring accountability, promoting victim-centred justice, and removing systemic barriers to justice for victims of gender-based violence and child abuse.

The CGE has also noted with grave concern the recent arrests and sentencing of self-proclaimed prophets and pastors in Limpopo, Free State, and North West. The life imprisonment of Pastor Albert Tamasane on two counts for raping an 11-year-old girl, the three life sentences handed to Fezile Zozi in North West for raping women and minors between 2021 and 2023 under the disguise of spiritual revivals, and the life sentencing of Confidence Monyela of Limpopo on two counts of raping minors between the ages of 14 and 19 brings into spotlight the systemic issues that confront those who trust some men of cloth.

It raises fundamental questions about the abuse and sexual exploitation of women and minors at the hands of self-proclaimed prophets and pastors, taking into cognisance that some are still going on trial.

These matters underscore the urgent need for child safeguarding mechanisms in all institutions, particularly those led by individuals in positions of trust.