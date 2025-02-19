Having been briefed on the important matter of moving social grant recipients from the South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA’s) Gold Cards to Postbank’s Black Cards, the Portfolio Committee on Social Development and the Portfolio Committee on Communication and Digital Technologies welcomed an undertaking that all beneficiaries will continue to receive their grants beyond the new deadline of 20 March 2025.

However, those without Black Cards after the new deadline will only receive their grants at their nearest branches of the South African Post Office, because the Gold Card will be deactivated.

The committees both raised their serious concern about the way in which the project was conceptualised and managed from the start, saying that communication was inadequate. They also expressed displeasure about the inconvenience beneficiaries have suffered due to the long queues and slow services, calling on the Postbank to redouble its efforts to ensure that all beneficiaries are treated with dignity and are helped expeditiously.

The committees advised the Postbank and SASSA to work closely with the Government Communications and Information System to leverage its communication network and specialised competency.

To address the challenge of long queues, the committees called for the introduction of additional service points in the form of mobile offices in rural areas where beneficiaries will be assisted speedily, without relying solely on retail stores often located at big shopping centres and malls.

Lastly, the committees thanked social grant beneficiaries for their patience with the process, which was necessary to ensure the security of the cards used to access social grants.