Construction at the Maitland Mews Social Housing project will be completed at the end of March 2023. The first group of tenants are expected to take occupancy in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year. This development will deliver 204 social housing opportunities.

The development broke ground in November 2021. It is earmarked to benefit those with a household income of between R1 850 – R22 000 per month.

The beneficiary allocations are as follows:

121 of the 204 units will be allocated to the primary beneficiaries earning between R 1 850 and R 6 700 per month.

83 units are for the secondary target market of people earning between R 6 701 and R22 000 per month.

Madulammoho Housing Association is the turnkey development partner in the development of 204 social housing residential units and a further 9 units as part of training facilities on the site.

The R95.9 million project has created 100 subcontractor job opportunities, with an additional 8 permanent positions created at the site upon completion of the project.

Speaking on the significance of this development, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure said: “I am elated that this project is in its final stages of construction and that we will see beneficiaries take occupancy soon. It is situated in a prime location, within walking distance of Koeberg and Maitland Station. The precinct is serviced by exceptional public transport and is less than 7km by car to Cape Town’s Central Business District, The University of Cape Town main campus and Cape Peninsula University of Technology District 6 campus.”

Maitland Mews is part of a bigger precinct development called Maitland Metro which will deliver more than 1 200 new units over the next 8 years. “Through this project we will not only provide lower income earners with access to affordable Social Housing but accommodation that is located in close proximity to industrial and working centres like Epping, Century City and Paarden Eiland. This will ensure that we truly restore hope to our citizens with urgent delivery. The project is set for completion within18 months, of breaking ground” concluded Minister Simmers.