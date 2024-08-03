European Union External Action: The Diplomatic Service of the European Union


The European Union strongly condemns last night’s terrorist attack in Mogadishu, claimed by Al Shabaab. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured.

This brutal attack at Lido Beach against civilians underlines yet again Al Shabaab’s barbarity towards their own compatriots.

The EU stands in solidarity with the Government of Somalia and the Somali people and we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Somalia in its fight against terrorism in all its forms.

