More than a year after conflict broke out in the Cal Miskaad mountain range of Somalia’s Puntland region, fighting continues to take a heavy toll on the lives of thousands of families. Many have been forced to flee their homes, leaving behind land and livelihoods they depend on. As communities struggle to cope with the long-term consequences of violence, severe drought conditions gripping much of the country are deepening needs, placing additional pressure on communities already stretched to their limits.

In 2025, for the second year running, conflict was the main driver of displacement in Somalia, uprooting more than 200,000 people from their homes, according to humanitarian data tracking population movements. Military operations, including sustained air and drone strikes, escalated throughout the year.

Now in its second year, the conflict in the northern part of the country between Puntland Defence Forces and the Islamic State Group-Somalia (ISg-S) has displaced tens of thousands of people, disrupting a nomadic way of life that communities have relied on for generations. As a result, Bari region, where the fighting continues, ranks as among the regions hosting the highest number of people displaced by conflict in Somalia.

“We left in a hurry. We abandoned a house with four rooms, three water reservoirs and two farms. I had lived there for about 30 years,” said Sudci Ismail, 70, who now stays in a temporary house made of plastic tarps on the outskirts of a small village in Barookhle, Bari region.

Sudci Ismail and her extended family outside their temporary shelter in a small village in Barookhle, Bari region. Like thousands of others, they have been displaced by fighting between Puntland forces and Islamic State in Somalia (IS-Somalia) in northern Somalia.

A severe drought, declared a national emergency in November, has also affected millions of people across Somalia. The northern parts of the country have been hit particularly hard due to their arid landscape. For those who were displaced, the area’s scorching temperatures add further strain to an already vulnerable population.

“Some of these families are pushed to remote areas where access to essential services such as food, water and health care is extremely limited,” said Antoine Grand, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Somalia. “Combined with persistent drought conditions, the traditional lifestyle of these nomadic pastoralists is profoundly disrupted.”

To support communities affected by the ongoing fighting and drought, the ICRC has maintained an operational presence in the region and has carried out the following activities since the start of the conflict: