The Federal Government of Somalia has taken a momentous step towards promoting the rights and well-being of its citizens with the launch of the 'ICPD 30 Somalia report' at a prominent event today. This milestone achievement was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Federal Government Ministries, civil society organizations, women's organizations, and disability groups, with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) providing essential financial and technical support.

The report was unveiled at a high-profile ceremony attended by senior government officials, development partners, and representatives of civil society organizations. It is Somalia's first National Review Report and serves as a progress report on its implementation of the ICPD Programme of Action, which was adopted by 179 governments, including Somalia, at the 1994 ICPD conference in Cairo. The ICPD, or International Conference on Population and Development, is convened to address the critical issues related to population growth, reproductive health, and sustainable development.

Addressing the event, the Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development (MoPIED), Honorable Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beene-Beene), emphasized the significance of the ICPD report for Somalia's future, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to engage parliament in approving pending legislations and strengthening healthcare deliveries. He also expressed gratitude to UNFPA and other partners for their support and looked forward to the report's guidance for the future.

Highlighting the essential link between population and development, the Chairperson of the parliamentary social committee, Nadra Salah Abdi, underscored the significance of tapping into the potential of the youth. He affirmed that the committee will actively advocate for the passing of pending laws in alignment with the ICPD objectives and enhance government oversight to ensure the fulfillment of the ICPD's Programme of Action.

The Director General of the Somalia National Bureau of Statistics, Sharmarke Farah, said that the report marked a significant milestone for Somalia's commitment to population development and advocacy. He congratulated and acknowledged all stakeholders and expressed gratitude to UNFPA Somalia for their unwavering support.

On behalf of the UNFPA Somalia Country Representative, Niyi Ojuolape, Mariam Alawi, Head of the Population Development Unit, addressed the gathering and underscored the importance of the report, as well as Somalia's advancements in harmonizing its policies and programs with the ICPD Programme of Action. Alawi acknowledged the lingering challenges of gender disparities and limited access to quality reproductive health services, while simultaneously highlighting the immense potential of the country's youth.

The launch of the ICPD progress report for Somalia marks a significant moment in the country's journey towards achieving the ICPD goals and leaving no one behind. The report serves as a call to action, reminding all stakeholders of the work that lies ahead and the paramount importance of partnerships and solidarity in addressing the complex challenges at the intersection of population dynamics.