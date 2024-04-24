The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, chaired a session on Tuesday at the ministry headquarters in the capital city of Mogadishu, gathered with the ministry’s department directors and the Permanent Secretary, focusing on implementing strategic reforms to enhance operational efficiency.
During the session, Minister Fiqi unveiled ambitious plans to modernize archival and consular services, emphasizing digitization and efficiency enhancements, incorporating cutting-edge technology to meet evolving needs. Emphasizing the significance of bilateral and multilateral relations, he outlined strategies to strengthen political, security, economic, and social bonds, while establishing comprehensive dossiers on issues and agendas related to regional and international politics.
Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi stressed the importance of meticulous documentation by advocating for the archival of outcomes from external engagements, ensuring thorough follow-up and implementation. He also championed innovation and productivity as essential pillars for achieving diplomatic success, ultimately reinforcing Somalia’s global standing.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Federal Republic of Somalia.