Mamadou Diop, Director General and CEO of refinery company Société Africaine de Raffinage (SAR) will participate as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place on September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His participation comes after a historic breakthrough for Senegal’s energy sector as SAR recently successfully refined locally produced crude oil – marking a major leap forward in energy sovereignty and industrial growth.

In February 2025, SAR successfully refined domestically produced crude oil from the offshore Sangomar field for the first time, processing 650,000 barrels and generating 90,000 tons of petroleum products including diesel, kerosene, gasoline and butane gas. This major milestone is expected to significantly advance Senegal’s strategy to strengthen energy security, reduce dependence on imports and optimize the local value chain.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

With plans to scale up operations, the company recently launched the SAR 2.0 initiative and signed an agreement with China’s Sedin Engineering in September 2024 to explore the construction of a second refinery and petrochemical plant. The new facility is expected to increase the country’s refining capacity from 1.5 million to 5 million tons per year, helping meet local demand while creating new export opportunities to neighboring West African countries.

SAR has also strengthened ties with upstream partner Woodside Energy, with both companies exploring a long-term refining partnership to support increased crude processing. Through the partnership, the SAR refinery adapted its facilities to handle Sangomar crude and continues to implement upgrades to meet AFRI 6 fuel specifications and diversify into petrochemicals. The expansion enables SAR to process a 75/25 blend of Senegalese and Nigerian crude oil, positioning the company to meet up to 75% of domestic fuel demand.

Driven by the development of the 100,000 barrel-per-day Sangomar oilfield and the 2.3 million ton per annum Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, Senegal has emerged as a burgeoning regional petroleum hub in West Africa. In response to growing energy demand and infrastructure gaps, SAR is implementing a bold transformation strategy to expand refining capacity and meet 100% of domestic fuel needs by 2030. Backed by ongoing discussions with multilateral financial institution the African Export-Import Bank to secure $500 million in syndicated financing, the upgrade will include the construction of a petrochemical complex aimed at reducing reliance on imported products and fostering industrial growth.

“Diop’s leadership has been instrumental in unlocking Senegal’s refining capabilities and in driving the country’s transition from a crude exporter to a fully integrated energy producer. His participation at AEW 2025 will spotlight how local refining capacity can catalyze broader industrial development across the continent,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.