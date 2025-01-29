SLB (NYSE: SLB) (www.SLB.com) today announces the opening of its Africa Performance Center, located in Luanda, Angola.

The center will serve as a collaborative hub for industry stakeholders providing access to innovative solutions across digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI), oil and gas, and new energy sectors within Angola and Africa. The 3,200 sqft state-of-the-art facility marks a significant step in SLB’s commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation and development of human capital in the industry, leveraging SLB's extensive global network of interconnected innovation and performance centers.

“Collaboration is essential to deliver efficient scalable solutions that meet operational needs sustainably. With this Performance Center, our aim is to work with customers drawing on our global expertise, diverse technology portfolio, and digital workflows to deliver localized solutions.

This close collaborative approach leveraging the latest technologies such as AI will enhance customer performance and drive production ultimately addressing Angola's ambition to maintain production above 1.0 million barrels per day until 2030”. Said Miguel Baptista, Managing Director for SLB in Angola, Central and East Africa.

“This center will be a catalyst for digital transformation and sustainable development in our country; leveraging science, technology, and innovation to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for our citizens " Echoed Alice de Fátima Pinto de Ceita e Almeida, Secretary of State for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation. “

The Performance Center aims to provide a unique platform for capacity building, skills enhancement, and the empowerment of local talent across various digital and technological fields. Cultivating sustainable industry solutions from within Angola.

“Angola welcomes, with pleasure, and encourages investment in the oil and gas industry. May more investments come, because the time to invest in Angola is now!” Added Dr Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas.

